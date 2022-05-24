Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
