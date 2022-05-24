Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CORD opened at GBX 108 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.86 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.95 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.09.
