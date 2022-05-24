Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CORD opened at GBX 108 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.86 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.95 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.09.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

