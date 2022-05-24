Craig Hallum Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.