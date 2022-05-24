Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($40.27) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,390.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,547.83. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

