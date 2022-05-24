Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Increases Dividend to GBX 55.60 Per Share

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,204 ($40.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,390.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,547.83. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

