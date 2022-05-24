Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

CRAWA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 999. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Crawford United ( OTCMKTS:CRAWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.