Credit Suisse Group Cuts Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SFFYF stock remained flat at $$35.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
