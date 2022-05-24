Credit Suisse Group Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $247.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.
UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.
Shares of UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
