Credit Suisse Group Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $247.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

