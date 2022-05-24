Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 123,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,480,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,548,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,581,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 8,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

