Critical Comparison: TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) versus Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.84 million ($0.19) -10.53 Benitec Biopharma $60,000.00 136.21 -$13.88 million ($179.01) -0.01

TransCode Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benitec Biopharma. TransCode Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -41.99% -33.95% Benitec Biopharma N/A -127.37% -108.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Benitec Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Benitec Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benitec Biopharma has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 899.90%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than TransCode Therapeutics.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats TransCode Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

