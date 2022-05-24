Critical Contrast: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

This table compares Aiadvertising and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -8.84% -21.32% -10.69% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -0.11%

This table compares Aiadvertising and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $6.87 million 1.30 -$8.48 million N/A N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aiadvertising.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aiadvertising and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -2.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats Aiadvertising on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

Aiadvertising Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It also offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to Aiadvertising Inc. in August 2021. Aiadvertising Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.