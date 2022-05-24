Critical Contrast: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) vs. International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and International Card Establishment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 13.29 $695.96 million $2.67 53.95 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.59% 31.01% 19.29% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Design Systems and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 3 7 0 2.55 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus price target of $186.73, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats International Card Establishment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About International Card Establishment (Get Rating)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

