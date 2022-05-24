Critical Contrast: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88%

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $1.30 billion 12.41 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -246.61

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 2 18 1 2.95

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $640.87, indicating a potential upside of 89.68%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HubSpot beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

