Critical Contrast: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FG Financial Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Palomar has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.20 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -1.01 Palomar $247.79 million 6.19 $45.85 million $1.68 36.25

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84% Palomar 15.82% 13.53% 5.76%

Summary

Palomar beats FG Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

