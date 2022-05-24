CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.26. 52,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $145.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

