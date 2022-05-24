Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 588,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

