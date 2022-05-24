CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells $169,400.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 36,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,858. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.38.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
