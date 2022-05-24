CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.45.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.
CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.