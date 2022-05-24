CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.45.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

