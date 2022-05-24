Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.