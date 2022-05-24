Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,038. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.