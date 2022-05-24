CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

