DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 511,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 374,572 shares of company stock valued at $939,821 over the last 90 days. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

