DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $34.20.
About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
