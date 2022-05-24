DA Davidson Trims Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price to $265.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

