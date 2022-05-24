Daiwa Capital Markets Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $151.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $201.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

