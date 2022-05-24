Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF) to Neutral

Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:TCNRF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Century has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Get Tokyo Century alerts:

About Tokyo Century (Get Rating)

Tokyo Century Corporation provides leasing, installment sales, and other financial services for IT-related equipment, industrial equipment, and other machinery and facilities in Japan and internationally. The company offers financial services for various types of equipment and machinery, including information and communications, office, factory, and commercial equipment, as well as construction machinery; financial services in the fields of shipping, aviation, environment and energy, and real estate, as well as structured finance products; and account receivable financing and securitization services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Century Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Century and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.