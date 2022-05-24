Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF) to Neutral

Tokyo Century (OTC:TCNRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:TCNRF opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Century has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $32.10.
