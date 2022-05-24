Dan Spaulding Sells 4,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

