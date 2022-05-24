Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dana by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 319,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

