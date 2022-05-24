Daniel Asher Buys 17,200 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,262,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,619,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Daniel Asher purchased 18,800 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $941,692.00.

Shares of RILY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.