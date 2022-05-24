Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TURN opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

