Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danimer Scientific in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.31 million, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 521,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 211,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 715,785 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 392,665 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

