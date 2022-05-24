Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.35 ($62.07).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €55.15 ($58.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.56. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.