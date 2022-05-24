Danske Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Analysts at Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.