Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CFO Sells $1,975,000.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DAR traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,593. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

