David E. Darling Sells 25,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TDW stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 351,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tidewater (Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.