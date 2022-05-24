David Riekie Purchases 325,460 Shares of Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Rating) insider David Riekie bought 325,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,089.26 ($7,155.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.07.

About Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources Limited engages in the mining, exploration, and development activities in Australia and Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kabanga Jirani Nickel project consisting of 7 granted licenses and one application covering an area of 1,145 square kilometers located in Kagera, Tanzania; and Lake Surprise uranium project comprising three exploration tenements covering approximately 400 square kilometers situated in the northern part of the Lake Frome Embayment, South Australia.

