David Riekie Purchases 325,460 Shares of Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Rating) insider David Riekie bought 325,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,089.26 ($7,155.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.07.
About Adavale Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Adavale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adavale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.