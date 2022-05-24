Davidson Kempner Capital Manag Acquires 6,260 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Davidson Kempner Capital Manag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 30,410 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,766. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is -141.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $5,691,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

