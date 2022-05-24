Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DAWN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.22. 290,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

