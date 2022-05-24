DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($102.68) to GBX 7,855 ($98.84) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.08) to GBX 7,500 ($94.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,150.33.

DCC stock remained flat at $$74.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

