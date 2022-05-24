Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

