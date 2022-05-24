Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.27 ($104.54).

DHER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

DHER stock opened at €29.69 ($31.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.06 and a 200-day moving average of €65.96. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($143.56). The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

