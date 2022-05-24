Denmar John Dixon Purchases 5,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 216.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $179,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 46.4% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.