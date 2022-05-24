Denmar John Dixon Purchases 5,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denmar John Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Denmar John Dixon purchased 4,750 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $74,527.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 216.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $179,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 46.4% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

