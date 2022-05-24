DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

