Derwent London (LON:DLN) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 4,200 ($52.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($33.56) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.60) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.56) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,427.13 ($43.12).
Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,032 ($38.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($48.45).
Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Further Reading
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.