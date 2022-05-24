Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 52.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 2,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $705.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

