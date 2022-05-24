Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 205 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 123.94 ($1.56) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.