Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.32) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.82) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.39).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 4.18 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.04 ($1.55). The stock had a trading volume of 23,977,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.05 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.