Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.50 ($23.94) target price from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

DEQ traded up €6.27 ($6.67) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.90 ($23.30). 2,119,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($23.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

