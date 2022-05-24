Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €24.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

DEQ stock traded up €6.27 ($6.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.90 ($23.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,119,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($23.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.13 and a 200 day moving average of €15.97.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

