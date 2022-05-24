Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deutsche EuroShop to €17.50 ($18.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

DHRPY stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

