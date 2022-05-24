Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($28.19) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

DTEGY stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

